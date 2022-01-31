Billy Lee Amos, 64 of Buckingham, passed peacefully on Jan. 27. He was born Aug. 30,1957, a son of Marie Whorley Amos and the late Howard Franklin Amos.

A graduate of Buckingham County High School, Billy lived a quiet country life. Billy, “Uncle B”, liked to sit on the porch, listening to music on his boom box and waving at anyone driving by. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and would often quote scriptures. He had a favorite hat, that he enjoyed wearing everywhere. Billy never met a stranger; he’d strike up a conversation with everyone he met.

Billy is survived by his mother, Marie W. Amos; brother, Howard “Gene” Amos (Pat); sister, Debbie Maxey (R.W.); nieces, April Hall (Toby), Robyn Davis (JR) and Brandy Maxey; nephew, Justin Maxey (Rachael); many great nieces and nephews as well as a great, great niece and nephew.

Billy lived a simple life, loved the Lord and friends, but most of all his greatest love was for his family. He will be dearly missed but we find comfort in knowing his mind is finally at peace.

A graveside service was held on Feb. 1, in the Buckingham Community Cemetery. Dunkum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.