Big Event set for March

The Big Event is a Longwood University student organization that gives thanks to the local Farmville community via various community service projects one day each spring. This year’s Big Event will be held Saturday, March 26.

Each year, the Big Event team organizes groups of Longwood University students that will go to local residencies and businesses to complete outdoor service projects. These projects may include, but are not limited to, cleaning the outside of windows, picking up leaves and other debris, trimming shrubbery, planting flowers or painting.

“I always look forward to The Big Event! It’s a great way for me to connect with Longwood students. I am so thankful that you all will be able to have it this year,” a Farmville resident commented on hearing the news that the Big Event is returning.

The Big Event prides itself in being a cherished Longwood tradition as well as a great opportunity for local Farmville residents and Longwood students to make connections.

For more information email belongwoodu@ gmail.com or call the director of jobs,

Mackenzie Harry, at (804) 387-0408.