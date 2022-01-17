Betty Sue Davidson, 97 of Farmville, passed away on Jan. 15. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late George Washington Davidson and Elizabeth Brinkley Davidson on May 12, 1924.

Betty married the love of her life, Victor Gottlieb Lotterer, on July 4, 1946. They were married for 70 years. Together, they enjoyed spending time with family and friends on the water and at the beach. Betty’s favorite vacation destination was Ocean City, Maryland. Betty also loved to shop! Always thinking of others before herself, her store finds were mostly small gifts and treats for loved ones and acquaintances alike. Her generosity was inspired by her faith and love of God. She was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church – a local member of St. John’s Lutheran Church – and served faithfully her whole life. Betty was actively involved with women’s groups and charity events in her church. She was known to be a welcoming, kind, curious and thoughtful parishioner.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Deborah June Naylor (James) of Dillwyn; two grandchildren, Michael R.M. Bennett (Amy) and Elizabeth Davidson Bennett; five great grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Sterling, William Joseph Bussells, Michael R.M Bennett III, Margaret D.J. Bennett and Myles T.P. Bennett and her sister, Rachel Sexton.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two infant daughters, Lori Lou Lotterer and Dorothy Polly Lotterer; sisters, June Etta Jones, Pauline Rose, Louise Bergeron and brothers, Donald Davidson and Thomas Davidson.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church with interment at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia at a later time. Family will receive friends on Friday, 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

