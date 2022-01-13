Religious legalism is oppressive and robs many people of joy. But what about traditions, routines and even habits, should they all be discarded and labeled legalistic? If you study the Bible, you will see that our heavenly Father is a God of order. The six days of creation as stated in Genesis 1&2 are orderly and the seventh day was set apart for reflection and observation on all of creation and stated as good.

God brought order to our earth by creating seasons and natural cycles of life and procreation. He established our calendar year, giving us a spring beginning, a growing season, harvest and the reflective dormant season of winter. After establishing the nation of Israel, and calling them His beloved. God required a day of rest every seventh day, a year of rest every seventh year, and after the 49th (7 times 7) year, an additional year of rest called the Year of Jubilee. During this 50th year celebration all debts were to be released, slaves were to go free, land goes back to the original family owner, and scattered family members regather once again. This gave everyone a fresh start!

Are we missing something in this age of grace and freedom? Just because something is not required by law, does not mean it is not necessary. I would recommend we consider bringing some order and structure to our lives. Consider taking a day a week to rest, reflect and ask yourself a few questions; Is my life pleasing to the Lord? Am I being a good steward of the possessions God has given to me? Am I honoring my fellow man? Consider gathering regularly with family and friends for gathering around the word of God, prayer and fellowship. Allow the seasons of nature to bring some order and consistency. Remember, as each year comes to an end, we are one year closer to our final year on earth, let’s make this year count. It may be difficult to ask your employer for a Jubilee year off work, but what about one day per week? The best way to see if you are on the right path of life, is to look back over the trail of yesteryear. Are we missing something here?

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.