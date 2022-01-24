Anne Johnson Price, 87 of Burkeville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Jan. 21. She was the daughter of the late L.L. and Flossie Johnson of Keysville, the fourth of nine children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Price; five brothers and a sister.

She is survived by her three children, Leonard Price, of Ladysmith, Kimberly Price Mills (Greg), of Clemmons, North Carolina and Kelly Price Hancock (David), of Marana, Arizona; six grandchildren, Samuel Mills (Kaitlan), Anne Charlotte Mills, Kristina Mills, Peter Mills (Ashley), Grant Hancock and Tima Hancock (Celeste); two sisters, Ross Gallion (Bobby) of Keysville and Joyce Banton of Powhatan and many nieces and nephews.

Anne was deeply invested in her community. She retired from the Piedmont Health District and was a longtime volunteer at the Burkeville Fire Department Auxiliary. For many years, she was an active member of Burkeville Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and youth leader. Later, she joined Crewe Baptist Church where she was a founding member of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild, teaching many new members to quilt. She used her creative talents in many other ways—making and giving away hundreds of her handicrafts, along with gifts from her garden and kitchen. She is remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, and as a devoted friend to many. An excellent humorist and storyteller, she brought joy and laughter to all who knew her—so much so that she was dubbed “The Minnie Pearl of Burkeville.” We know that Heaven is a happier place because she is there.

Viewing was held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from noon until 5 p.m., at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 200 West Carolina Ave., Crewe, the family received friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. A private burial will take place at Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Amelia.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Crewe Baptist Church, 400 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorial donations may be made to Gleaning For The World, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24538. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.