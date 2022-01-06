AKA Sorority brings Christmas cheer

Published 10:15 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Staff Report

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter delivered Christmas gifts and dinner to the residents of the Corporation of Quality Divine Services, Inc. which is located in Buckingham County. This activity is one of the sorority’s ongoing projects involving the community. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.” Above are, from left sorority members Joyce Booker and Bobbie Holman.

