Wise selected as Delegate to National 4-H Congress

Tanner Wise of Buckingham County was selected by Virginia 4-H to serve as a delegate for the 100th Annual National 4-H Congress that was held in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 26 – 30. National 4-H Congress has served as the premiere educational and recognition event for senior 4-H members. National Congress provides participants an exciting opportunity to explore careers, engage in a variety of quality learning experiences and have great fun by getting to know other 4-H members from across the country.

The history of the National 4-H Congress goes back one-hundred years. In 1920, an educational tour to Chicago was the forerunner to what would eventually become known as National 4-H Congress. This annual tour was held in the Union Stock Yards during the International Livestock Exposition. There, over 100 young men and women met to exchange ideas and receive recognition for individual accomplishments and community service. Today, National 4-H Congress is a five-day event that engages high school aged 4-H members in leadership, citizenship, global awareness and inclusion. Participants have opportunities to hear from well-known speakers, participate in educational workshops and network with other 4-H’ers from across the United States. Educational workshops focus on career planning, goal setting, volunteering, STEAM experiences, physical fitness, health, group development, service learning and critical thinking. Delegates spent a day in the community at various community service projects throughout Atlanta.

Each year, Virginia hosts an application and full interview process for senior 4-H members that can demonstrate outstanding achievement as a 4-H member in the areas of leadership, citizenship and personal development. Due to the pandemic, in 2021, Virginia was able to send the largest delegation in the past several years. Nineteen delegates from across the Commonwealth represented Virginia in Atlanta. Delegates included Gabriel and Hannah Barker from Washington County, Emily Cook from Fauquier County, Addison Depoy from Fauquier County, Cheyenne Estep from Shenandoah County, Andrea Farag from Chesterfield County, Lauren Gibson from Clarke County, Iain Graff from Botetourt County, Eleni Kasianides from Loudoun County, Caroline Lawrence from Fauquier County, Kashvi Ramani from Loudoun County, Danielle Rinker from Shenandoah County, Zackary Salyer from Scott County, Maggie Shell from Wise County, Andrew Charlie Sloop from Bland County, Noah Smith from Washington County, Cassie Sturgill from Wise County, Elaena Vincent from Clarke County and Tanner Wise from Buckingham County.

“I was very excited about National 4-H Congress being held in Atlanta. My favorite parts of the trip were meeting other 4-H members from all 50 states, touring Atlanta landmarks and learning from my peers. I’m taking what I learned back to my club so we can provide an opportunity for all.” stated Wise.