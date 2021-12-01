Winters, Via recognized

The Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia (IIAV), established in 1898, hosted its annual Convention and Tradeshow Oct. 24 – 26 in Virginia Beach at the new Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, part of the Historic Cavalier Resort. Over 400 insurance professionals gathered for the first time in almost two years to learn, network and celebrate the career achievements of their industry peers.

Ben Winters, CIC; president of the Winters-Oliver Insurance Agency, was recognized as the 2021 Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia’s Golden Eagle – Agent of the Year recipient at the 2021 IIAV Convention Awards Banquet. The Golden Eagle Award is one of the greatest and longest-standing industry awards and was established to recognize the outstanding contributions of an IIAV agency member. Nominations may be made by any IIAV member on the basis of an individual’s industry contributions, association involvement, continued professional growth, agency achievements and community activities.

Winters is the fourth generation to work at Winters-Oliver Insurance Agency in Richmond. He is an experienced agent, selling personal and commercial lines as well as life and health insurance and was also on the Board of Directors for the Northstar Academy from 2014-2021.

Michelle Via, CIC; senior commercial lines underwriter at Central Mutual Insurance Co., was recognized as the 2021

Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia’s Company Person of the Year. This award was established to recognize the outstanding contributions of a company person to the independent insurance agency industry. Via was recognized as an outstanding underwriter and for bridging the relationship between the insurance company and insurance agents. Nominations may be made by any IIAV member on the basis of an individual’s industry contributions, association involvement and continued professional growth.