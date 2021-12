At the Dillwyn Town Council Meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Buckingham Circuit Court Clerk Justin Midkiff swore in newly elected Dillwyn Town Council Member Janel Venable. The board also took the oath of office. Pictured above, from left are Mayor Linda Venable Paige, Karen Moss, Ossie J. Harris III, Gilbert Reams, Janel Venable and Sharon Jones. At right are Midkiff and Venable after her swearing in.