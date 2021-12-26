Vehicle insurance coverage requirements change Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles in Virginia will increase.

Senate Bill 1182 raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements over the next three years to the following:

This bill applies to vehicle insurance policies issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

To purchase license plates and title and register a vehicle in Virginia, a customer must certify the vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.

Vehicle owners caught driving without insurance or who have not paid the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee will have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended (Code of Virginia § 46.2-707). To have those privileges reinstated, they must pay a $600 noncompliance fee, file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate