Two apprehended after chase

Two individuals, including a Cartersville woman, were arrested following a police chase in Powhatan that ended when a suspect crashed into a ditch in Cumberland County on Friday, Dec. 10.

According to Chief Deputy Jeffery S. Searfoss with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers attempted to stop Troy Wayne Elliott, 36, of Prince George county, for speeding after Elliott was clocked going 50 miles per hour in a school zone on Route 60.

Elliot failed to stop his vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing into a ditch on Route 45 in Cumberland.

Searfoss said Elliot was arrested and charged with felony eluding, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 drug, reckless driving, speeding in a school zone, no vehicle registration, no state inspection, no liability insurance and no valid operator’s license.

The only passenger in the vehicle, Victoria Ann Davis, 34, of Cartersville, was charged with possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug. Both Elliot and Davis were held without bond and transported to Piedmont Regional Jail.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police assisted the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.