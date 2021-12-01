Tigers run past SMCM

Fifth-year forward Jake Hahn scored a season-high and game-high 21 points, and sophomore guard D.J. Wright scored a season-high 19 points, to lead Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) to a 99-60 non-conference basketball home win past St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. Sophomore guard/forward Josiah Hardy added a season-high 14 points, as well, while junior guard Ryan Clements had 13 points for the host Tigers, who improved to 4-0. Jordan Goodwin scored 11 points for the visiting Seahawks, who dropped to 0-3.

“Always nice to go into the Thanksgiving break with a win,” said third-year Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough. “This group continues to show our offensive versatility, which has helped us tremendously in the first four games. We will keep finding ways to improve on both ends as we get close to league play.”

H-SC took an early 10-6 advantage just three minutes into the game following back-to-back three-point field goals by sophomore guard Adam Brazil and classmate and guard Alex Elliott. The contest was tied at 14-14 with 14:20 on the first-half clock, but the Tigers got another three-pointer, this time from Clements at 13:10, and the hosts never looked back … extending the lead to 37-22 at 5:54 when Brazil connected on another three-pointer. The 23-8 run was sparked by Hahn with nine quick points inside, and the Garnet and Grey pushed their lead to 49-33 at halftime as Clements added a pair of layups, along with five points from Hahn, including a three-pointer, while Wright added a late three-pointer, as well.

H-SC quickly expanded the margin even further to begin the second half, outscoring SMCM 14-2 to lead 63-35 with 13:32 left to play as Hardy and sophomore forward Davidson Hubbard combined for 10 quick points. The Tigers took their largest lead of the contest at 84-42 with 8:21 remaining on yet another three-pointer by Wright, who made four triples during a quick 2:32 span midway through the half. Coach Kimbrough was able to empty the bench with nearly six minutes on the clock and H-SC leading 88-50, while four different Tigers scored over the final 4:10 toward the final and comfortable margin of victory.

Hahn led H-SC with his team-high 21 points, making 9-12 field goals, adding three rebounds. Wright added his 19 points, including 5-11 three-pointers for the Tigers. Hardy contributed 14 points, a game-high four rebounds, along with two steals, while Clements added 13 points and three assists. Brazil had six points, as well as game-highs of five assists and three steals. H-SC shot a season-high 59% from the field, including 43% on three-pointers, and 82% at the free throw line. The Tigers took advantages of 48-22 in points scored in the paint, 41-26 in bench points and 27-10 in points scored off turnovers, forcing 22 miscues by the Seahawks.

Goodwin led SMCM with his team-high 11 points, adding a game-high four rebounds, as well. The Seahawks shot 43% from the field, including 30% on three-pointers and 77% at the line.

H-SC will return from the Thanksgiving Holiday break to play its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game of the season at Ferrum College on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.