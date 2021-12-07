Tigers beat Eastern Mennonite at home

Sophomore Adam Brazil scored a game-high 22 points, including 6-9 three-point field goals, to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a 79-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball home win past Eastern Mennonite University on Saturday afternoon at S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. Junior Ryan Clements added 17 points, and fifth-year Jake Hahn scored 12 points for the host Tigers, who led 43-16 at halftime while improving to 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the ODAC. Tim Jones scored 14 points for the visiting Royals, who dropped to 3-5 overall, 1-1 in the ODAC.

“We talk about protecting home court a lot and our guys played with a sense of urgency,” said third-year Assistant Coach Bryson Gibson. “The home crowd was great today and our guys definitely fed off of it!”

H-SC jumped out to an early 8-2 advantage at 17:09 following a game-opening three-point field goal by sophomore DJ Wright, a three-pointer from Clements and a basket by Brazil. The Tigers led 26-9 with 8:51 left in the half after consecutive baskets from Brazil, the first from three-point territory, and back-to-back three-pointers by Brazil and freshman Nick Shryock pushed the margin to 38-16 at 3:05 … as the Garnet and Grey scored the final 13 points of the period toward a commanding 43-16 lead at halftime.

H-SC maintained the comfortable advantage in the second half, leading 59-34 at 9:49 after a layup by Hahn. EMU was able to run off eight-straight points to close to within 59-42 with 8:11 remaining, but the Tigers answered back with a quick 15-5 run to lead 74-47 at 4:14 following a three-pointer from Shryock. Brazil had a pair of deep three-pointers during the outburst, while Clements added two baskets and sophomore Davidson Hubbard scored inside, as well. Brazil’s sixth three-pointer of the contest with 2:01 remaining provided for the final margin as both teams emptied their respective benches over the final minutes.

Brazil led H-SC with his game-high 22 points, including 8-12 field goals-6-9 on three-pointers, along with four assists. Clements added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, while Hahn finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Josiah Hardy (Ashburn) had eight points and career-highs of 10 rebounds and four assists, Hubbard contributed six points and career-highs of 13 rebounds, also a game-high, and three steals, and Shryock added eight points and a career-high three assists. H-SC shot 45% (31-69) from the field, including 36% (10-28) on three-pointers, and 78% (7-9) at the free throw line.

Jones led EMU with his 14 points, adding a game-high eight assists, along with six rebounds. Aviwe Mahlong added 13 points for the Royals. EMU shot 29% (18-63) from the field, including 18% (5-28) on three-pointers, and 58% (11-19) at the line.

H-SC, enjoying its first 6-0 start to a season since 2005-06 (11-0), will break for semester exams next week before returning to action against non-conference opponent and nationally-ranked No. 17 Christopher Newport University on Tuesday night, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. in Fleet Gym.