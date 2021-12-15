Sylvia Irene Marrs Lambert, of Meherrin, went to be with the lord after a long illness on Dec 12. Sylvia was lovingly surrounded by her family as she peacefully passed away at home as she wished.

Sylvia was the beloved wife of Ralph E. Lambert of Huntington, West Virginia. Ralph went to be with the lord in June 1998.

Sylvia is survived by six children, Linda Anderson of Crewe, Dianna Tompkins and husband, James, of Farmville, Willie R. Lambert and wife, Karen, of Doswell, Timothy M. Lambert and wife, Marian, of Amelia, Douglas G. Lambert and wife, Kimberly, of Meherrin, Daniel T. Lambert and wife, Debra, of Chesterfield; 15 grandchildren and many great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren.

A family visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6 – 8 p.m, at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg.

