Sydnor Crenshaw Newman Jr., 91, passed away in the early hours of Dec. 1. Syd was born in Richmond in 1930 to parents, Sydnor C. and Katherine G. Newman of Farmville. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Ann Avent of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Syd is survived by his loving wife, Eileen T. Newman; two children, Kathy N. Gammon (Donny) of Highland Springs and Sydnor C. Newman III (Lynn) of Richmond; a stepdaughter, Susan K. Atkinson; three grandchildren, Heather Wheeler of Mechanicsville, Jennifer Ammons of Highland Springs and Bradley Ammons of Aylett and eight great grandchildren.

A special thank you to Jimmy and Kathy Price, who have been long devoted friends to our father and Eileen.

A service will be held at Puckett Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. to celebrate Syd’s life.

Contributions may be made to the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department, 1000 W. Third St., Farmville, VA 23901 or EAA Chapter #1202, 130 Wedgewood Dr., Farmville, VA 23901