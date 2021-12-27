March 8, 1939 – Dec. 20, 2021

Steven Charles Martin, 82, passed away on Dec. 20, at Wellsprings at Amelia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Steven was born in Orange, New Jersey to John Ferdinand Martin and Edith Cavell Watson.

Steven graduated from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond. He attended the University of Virginia and North Carolina State University. Upon returning to Farmville, he worked at the family-owned business, Longwood Jewelers. Steven’s lifelong employment was fabricating and repairing fine jewelry for Bachrach’s Jewelers in Richmond, where he worked for over 40 years.

Steven had a passion for cars. No person was happier on the open road heading to a small town with a bakery that served rhubarb pie. His commute between Richmond and Farmville for over 40 years had him drive over a million miles. He enjoyed every one of them. Along the way he never met a stranger and was always quick to share a story and a laugh.

Steven is survived by his former wife, Allison Stokes Martin of Farmville; his son, Bryan Martin and wife, Joaquita Martin of Chugiak, Alaska; his daughter, Leslie Campbell and husband, Jim Campbell of Rockville; sisters, Mary Jane Joyce of Staunton and Cindy Denmark of Ashland; grandson, Calvin Martin and his wife, Kathryn Martin their children Ayden Martin, Winston Martin, Evelyn Martin and Susan Allison Martin of Anchorage, Alaska and granddaughter, Katy Martin of Anchorage, Alaska.

Steven is preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Martin Jr. and sister, Kathleen Higgins.

There are too many nephews, nieces and cousins to list. All of you were loved by him and always brought a smile to his face.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask that any donations be made to the Farmville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

A private family graveside service will be held on Jan. 12, at 1 p.m., at the Westview Cemetery in Farmville.