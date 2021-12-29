Roark retires

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, current and retired administrators from Southside gathered to celebrate the career of longtime Nottoway County Administrator Ronald “Ronnie” Roark. Roark served as Nottoway County Administrator from Nov. 1, 1974 and he retired on April 1. Twelve current or former administrators representing Charlotte, Buckingham, Nottoway, Lunenburg and Prince Edward counties with a combination of over 212 years of local government administration experience as well as Nottoway Board Chairman Sherman Vaughn attended an afternoon tea hosted at the Rosewood Café and Tea Room in Historic Lunenburg Courthouse to celebrate Roark’s unprecedented 46 year tenure at the helm of Nottoway County. His peers presented him with a rocking chair engraved with the Nottoway County seal, his name, and years of service. Above are, from left, front row, Chairman, Nottoway Board of Supervisors, Sherman Vaughan; former Nottoway County Administrator Ronnie Roark; former Prince Edward Administrator Susie Hampton; former Buckingham Administrator Becky Carter; Lunenburg County Administrator Tracy Gee; and Buckingham County Administrator Karl Carter; back row: Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley; former Prince Edward County Administrator Wade Bartlett; Mecklenburg County Administrator Wayne Carter; Amelia County Administrator Taylor Harvie; Charlotte County Administrator Dan Witt; former Charlotte County Administrator R.B. Clark; and Nottoway County Administrator Ted Costin.