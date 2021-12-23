Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia. org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/ shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 630 – Rural rustic work.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Route 619 – Mainline pipes installation.

• Route 653 (Richardson Road) – Superstructure replacement project. Route will be temporarily closed from Route 40 (George Washington Hwy.) to Route 652 (Eureka Mill Road) scheduled to begin Nov. 20 and is planned until Dec. 31. Detour via 652, 654 and 40 to 653 will be in place.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.