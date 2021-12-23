PRJ employees help families in need

Each year, Piedmont Regional Jail (PRJ) employees team up with various department of social services, within the governing six counties, to give back to the community. This year PRJ employees teamed up with the Amelia Department of Social Services (DSS) to provide Thanksgiving meals for two families. Pictured are from left, Takisha Bragg, Amelia DSS; Danielle Robinson, Amelia DSS; Major Jason Baker, PRJ and Lieutenant Rhonda Agnew, PRJ.