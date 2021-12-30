Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of September. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Meredith Williams to Chadwick Dean Oxendine, Lot, Town of Farmville. $270,850.

• Gene A. Southall to Broadleaf Properties LLC, Town of Farmville. $50,000.

• Malcolm M. Holman to Living in the Country, LLC, .83 AC, Lockett District. $37,500.

• Brian T. Atkins to CMH Homes, INC, Lots, Hampden District. $250,000.

• Robert Ray Nash to Eleanor L. Nash. Deed Gift.

• Eleanor L. Nash to Adam C. Nash, Lot, Buffalo District. $117,000.

• Davis Real Properties, LLC to Davis Family Rentals, LLC. Deed Gift.

• RLP Investments, LC to Susannah Joyce Doss, Lot, Prospect District. $450,000.

• E M Pairet to Thomas M. Pairet. Deed Gift.

• Fermin Milian Garcia to Gregory A. Clatterbuck, Lot, Town of Farmville. $235,000.

• Cloyed Eugene Harlow Sr. to Colby Lloyd Harlow. Deed Gift.

• Sheila S. Eggleston to Carl U Eggleston Living Trust. Deed Gift.

• Charles R. Bristol; B to Rock Solid Investment, LLC, 1 AC, Prospect District. $90,000.

• Heather M. Bailey to Bruce H. Bogese, 2.80 AC, Farmville District. $220,000.

• Gary Stelly Jr. to Sterling Investments, LLC, 5.59 AC, Leigh District. $17,000.

• Bernice Kirkland-Motley to James Harris. Deed Gift.

• Timothy Douglas Mallery to Paul A. Shapiro. $30,000.

• Frank Allen Scruggs Kelly to Jeremy Atkins and Brit Atkins, 2 AC, Prospect District. $10,000.

• 1004 South Main Street Owner L to Rocco Dinanno and Sons Inc, 1.320 AC, .316 AC, Town of Farmville. $2,687.906.

• Larry J. Hubbard; Devisee to Daniel Dale Naylor Jr., 25.560 AC, Leigh District. $37,000.

• Martha P. Turner to Randall W. Turner. Deed Gift.

• Robert L. Landis to Alfredo Ferrer, 18.007 AC, Prospect District. $50,400.

• Larry J. Hubbard; Devisee to Daniel Dale Naylor Jr., 5.70 AC, Leigh District. $165,000.

• Charlie L. Bolden to Stevenson A. Bolden, 37.83 AC, Hampden District. $5,000.

• Emma Boden Ohaegbulam to Kim Bolden Walker, Lot, Hampden District. $5,000.

• Carolyn Crute McLemore to Margaret McLemore Eastman, 6.88 AC. $6,880.

• Meriwood Acres, LLC to Blue Sky Property & Acquisition, Lot, Town of Farmville. $175,000.

• Kristen Lindsey Nelson to Carrington Mortgage Services. Deed Gift.

• Billy W. Barton Jr. to Jane Grey, 6.69 AC, Leigh District. $18,500.

• Wayne E. McWee to Wayne E. McWee; Trustee. Deed Gift.

• Mary K. Simpson to Joshua Wilson Simpson. Deed Gift.

• Rosa L. Dowdy to Anthony A. Sprague, Lots, Prospect District, $39,166.59.

• Campbell Creek Estates, LLC to Shawn Vick, Lots, Hampden District. $40,000.

• Central VA Home Buyers, LLC to Carroll W. Foster, Lot, Town of Farmville. $259,900.

• Debra Wingfield Thomas to 110 South Street, LLC, 1.82 AC, Town of Farmville. $120,000.

• Cheryl Christie Collett to J Perutelli Sharon, .91 AC, Farmville District. $365,000.

• Ernest E Campbell Jr. to Maxwell C. Campbell. Deed Gift.

• Randy W. Reed to Gregory L. Mole, .77 AC, Town of Farmville. $260,000.

• Mary Shorter Lee to Georgianna Shorter Covington, Lot, Town of Farmville. $75,000.

• Richard Lewis to Brian T. Atkins, 42.15 AC, Hampden District. $153,000.

• Joyce Paige Eggleston to Shamir A. Jackson, Lot, Town of Farmville. $135,000.

• His Properties, LLC to Charles W. Wilkerson, .49 AC, Town of Farmville. $175,000.

• William W. Putney to Sean M. Dowse, 3 AC, Farmville District. $40,900.

• Atkinson & Boehmer, LLC to Adam B. Kulpa, Lot, Town of Farmville. $125,000.

• Linda Gail Sheffield to Joshua L. Brown, Lots, Town of Farmville. $178,000.

• Brian T. Atkins to Sterling Investments, LLC, 73.3 AC, Hampden District. $110,000.

• Richard A. Thompson to Richard A. Thompson. Deed Gift.