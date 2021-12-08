Paul Joseph Brandt passed away on Dec. 5, 59 of Farmville, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Virginia Beach. Paul was born on Sept. 27, 1962 to William E.V. Brandt of Amelia and Patricia A. (Skoniesny) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Kayla (Smithers) formerly of Clarion, Pennsylvania; sons, Paul J. Jr. (Ashley) and Justin M. (Nina) of Virginia Beach; step-sons, B.J. Wrhen (Meagan) of Clarion, Pennsylvania and Cody Racchini (Ashley) of Duncansville, Pennsylvania and loving grandchildren, Harper, Beckett and Brighton Brandt, Bailey, Drew, Cole and Eliza Wrhen and Rocco Racchini. Surviving him also are his mother, Patricia A. Brandt of Farmville; sister, Christine Brandt Fellenbaum of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and brother, John (Melissa) of Farmville. He leaves a large extended family of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, William E.V. Brandt Sr.; brother, William E.V. Brandt, Jr.; sister-in-law, Rita Fink Brandt and brother-in-law, Carter W. Fellenbaum.

Paul retired from the U.S. Navy in 1998 after 17 years of distinguished service at various duty stations and several Indian Ocean and Mediterranean cruises. He was also a proud veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. After retirement from the Navy, Paul began a second career as a Sr. Data Network Technician for Black Box Corporation in Richmond. He was a member of the Cowboy Fast Draw Association and enjoyed competing in local events. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brothers, visiting vineyards with his wife and travelling with his family. Paul was a loving husband, son, brother, father and grandfather. His sudden passing leaves a deep void in all our lives.

Relatives and friends are invited to Paul’s Life Celebration at Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Court, Farmville, VA 23901, on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6 – 8 p.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Grove Cemetery, Old Buckingham Road, Cumberland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.