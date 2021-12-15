Nell C. Blanton, 91 of Cartersville, passed away Dec. 14. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Garland Blanton, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Carol B. Baldwin of Farmville, Patricia B Lough of Farmville, Lee Blanton III of Cartersville and Betty B. Pace of Midlothian; sister, Ruth Harwell; brother, Oscar Cloninger and 6 grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cartersville Baptist church, 25 High Street, Cartersville, VA 23027.

Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com