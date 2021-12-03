Napier appointed executive director

The South Central Workforce Development Board (SCWDB) and Chief Local Elected Officials voted Friday, Nov. 19, to name Terra Napier as executive director. Napier will officially begin her new role Dec. 1.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the region in this role. I believe my years of experience and expertise working with businesses and community partners will help lead our region to a more skilled workforce,” said Napier.

Napier has worked with the region’s workforce programs since 2010. She has served in many different roles including her last role as operations and business solutions manager. She is very familiar with the region’s economics and business community as she led three business solutions teams for the SCWDB. She has also worked closely with all the programs and job seekers throughout the ten-county region.

“Terra has worked with this board for over 11 years in many capacities and has exceeded our expectations in each role. In August of 2021, she was appointed interim executive director and the transition has been seamless. It is our opinion that Terra is the right person for the job, and we are fortunate to have her lead us into the future,” said Brad Wike, chair of The South Central Workforce Development Board.

The South Central Workforce Development Board is the designated regional convener and administrative entity that coordinates workforce training and career services through federal funding from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). The Board is charged with overseeing and implementing workforce development initiatives and activities throughout the Virginia Career Works – South Central Region, which consists of the following counties: Amelia, Buckingham, Brunswick, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward.

The SCWDB collaborates with contracted program operators and workforce system partners to assist employers with applicant screening, writing job descriptions and training new employees.