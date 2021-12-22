Minnie Thompson Anderson, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18. Born Feb. 29, 1936, she was just under 21 and a half years old. Minnie retired from the Virginia Employment Commission where she worked after traveling the world with her military husband.

Surviving her is her daughter, Sharon McNeal of Gloucester; four grandchildren, Robert Anderson III of Buckingham, Robert McNeal Jr. of Indiana, James Anderson of Cumberland and Roselyn McNeal of Gloucester and one brother, Clayton Thompson of Farmville.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Robert Anderson Sr.; son, Robert Anderson Jr.; son-in-law, Robert McNeal; her parents, Arthur and Bertha Thompson; five brothers, Lewis, Earl, George, Roscoe and David Thompson and four sisters, Della Mendez, Dora Mendez, Lucy Thompson and Betty Hubbard.

Minnie loved working in her garden and sharing bookmarks, cards and pictures that she created with flowers she dried and pressed herself. She loved spending time researching family history, sharing family photos and taking pictures of everyone and everything. Most of all she loved collecting glassware, Minnie Mouse memorabilia and attending/hosting yard sales.

She will be greatly missed and always cherished as the strong loving woman everyone knew her as.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at noon, at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.