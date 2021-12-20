Lois Cook Carter, 88 of Burkeville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18. She was born June 14, 1933 to the late Woodrow T. Cook and Elizabeth Stokes Cook. She married William “Bill” Carter on Dec. 26, 1953. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by two children, Janice Carter Jennings and husband, Craig of Midlothian and Mike Carter and wife, Michelle of Raleigh, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Carter DeChristopher and husband, Blake, Bailey Jennings, Mallory Jennings, Evan Carter and Brenna Carter; three great-grandchildren, Chase, Taylor and Landon DeChristopher, a sister, Ann Metcalfe of Virginia Beach; brothers, Edward Cook and wife, Ann of Dillwyn and Wayne Cook and wife, Tonya of Midlothian.

Lois devoted her life to her family and her faith. She worked alongside Bill for 40 years to build the W. L. Carter Insurance Agency while raising her family. She was a 50-year member of Crewe Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and secretary of the Women’s Missionary Union and Lottie Moon Ministry.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, in Crewe Baptist Church, 400 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe, VA 23930 with church funeral services at 12:30 p.m. Masks are recommended. Following a brief reception in the church fellowship hall, the procession will depart for interment in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Burkeville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Crewe Baptist Church or to the Burkeville Fire Dept., First Responders, 503 Namozine St., Burkeville, VA 23922.

Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone and Crewe. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com