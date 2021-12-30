Letter — Environmentalists warn of rising electricity rates

To the Editor:

Michael Shellenberger, founder and president of Environmental Progress, testified to Joe Manchin’s Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, stating that build Back Better would have undermined electricity reliability, raised energy prices and made the U.S. more dependent on foreign energy imports. Over reliance on weather-dependent renewables in Texas and California has directly led to deadly blackouts in those states. Shellenberger also states that everywhere solar and wind are deployed at scale, they increase energy prices dramatically. California has increased electric prices seven times more than the rest of the U.S. over the last 10 years.

More testimony by Robert Bryce, a senior fellow on energy at the Manhattan Institute, before the Senate Committee warns of similar consequences to relying heavily on renewables stating,” We must not emulate Europe’s disastrous blueprint on energy policy” Germany’s electric rates have tripled with millions of Europeans facing a cold winter without enough affordable energy to heat their homes. Another expert, Alex Epstein, is warning Joe Manchin that the Build Back Better energy policy is the most destructive energy legislation in Us history.

It seems we need a dose of energy realism and humanism on all fronts when it comes to the zero carbon initiatives that even our own Dominion Energy has embraced wholeheartedly here in Virginia. A good portion of our existing solar sites are causing uncontrollable erosion that has damaged our creeks and rivers in many Virginia counties. Given all these issues, I think it’s time to admit that this “green” emperor has no clothes.

Judy Brothers

Chase City