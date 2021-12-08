LETTER – Disruptive school board meetings

To the Editor:

As the Buckingham School Board meets Wednesday, Dec. 8, I want to respond to the disruptive behavior occurring during the past few meetings. Is this how we want to support our children and teachers as they work to create our future in Buckingham? I find it totally unproductive to the wellbeing of our students and to everyone at the meeting.

With this state of affairs and the current COVID threat, I suggest these meetings go virtual until things get settled.

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham