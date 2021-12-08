Kenneth Ray Hatfield, 71 of Green Bay, passed away on Dec. 6. He was born on June 28, 1950, to the late Orville Hatfield and Margie Toler and raised in West Virginia.

He met the love of his life, Ernestine Baisden, and they were married for 53 years. He loved to sing, play and write country music. He played in multiple bands throughout the years. He always had a bible or guitar in his hand.

He was a member of Freedom Word Church.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Karen H. Neese (Charles) of Henrico and Kenetta H. Carricato (Ron) of Farmville; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous brothers and sisters.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at noon, in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family received friends 1 hour prior to service starting at 11 a.m. Interment was in Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.