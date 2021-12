The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter NSDAR held a Wreaths Across America Fundraising Kayak Project. There were 880 tickets sold, from Alaska to Georgia. Pictured is Bob Johnson the winner of the kayak. Johnson is thrilled to have won, especially since he lives in Norfolk on the water. On Dec. 18, 440 wreaths were placed on the graves of Veterans buried at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.