Jingle Bell Run planned

The Farmville Recreation Department is proud to host the 10th annual Jingle Bell Run 5k on Saturday, Dec. 11. Celebrate the holidays and fitness with your friends at the annual Farmville Jingle Bell 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. Your entry includes a fast, flat course in the neighborhood surrounding First Avenue Field, awards to our category winners, a race t-shirt and post-race treats to eat. The traditional start for this event is at First Avenue Field, 407 First Ave., Farmville, VA 23901 at 9 a.m.

To register, print a form from farmvilleva.com, or register online at runsignup.com https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Farmville/FarmvilleJingleBellRun.

Day-of registration begins 7:30 a.m.

Registration forms and payments can be mailed to Town of Farmville P.O. Drawer 368, Farmville, VA 23901.

Participants will receive a Jingle Bell Run t-shirt. Timing and scoring will be provided as well as medals for the top three female and male finishers and top finishers in each age category that participate in the 5K. Holiday attire is encouraged, and prizes will be given.

For more information, contact the Farmville Rec. Department at (434) 392-3737 or email: twoodson@farmvilleva.com.