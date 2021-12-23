Jingle Bell Run 5k and Mile Fun Run results

On Dec. 11, the Farmville Parks and Recreation Department held the tenth annual Jingle Bell Run 5K and Mile Fun Run. The race began at 9 a.m. at First Avenue Field and the races used the charming neighborhood that surrounds the field and Longwood University. Timing services were provided by Riverside Runners of Lynchburg. Medals were awarded to the top three times for the 5k race. Male and female 5k runners were also recognized in the following age categories: 12 & under, 13-18, 19–29, 30–39, 40–49, 50–59 and 60 and over.

The top overall male finisher was Trey Jarrell, who came in first place at 16 minutes and 31 seconds. Second place went to Jacob Barke, who came in at 17 minutes and 53 seconds, and third place was Carter Burcham, who came in at 18 minutes and 32 seconds.

The top overall female finisher was Ashley Craig, who came in first place at 23 minutes and 51 seconds. K. Kendrick came in second place at 25 minutes and 2 seconds followed by Rebekah Heaphy, who came in third place at 28 minutes and 15 seconds.

The event was sponsored by Benchmark Community Bank, Family Pharmacy, The Farmer’s Bank of Appomattox, Good Choice! Dog Training, Honeycutt and McGuire, Longwood University Campus Recreation and WVHL Radio Station.

Riverside Runners helped with race coordination and timing services for the event. Volunteer and Associate Director of Campus Recreation at Longwood University Marissa Canter also helped during the Jingle Bell Run.

The Town of Farmville Parks and Recreation Department facilitates programs and events that promote wellness, enrichment and leisure. If you would like information about additional programs, contact Thomas Woodson, recreation director, at (434) 392-3737 or at twoodson@farmvilleva. com.