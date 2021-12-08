Jack Dennis Moore, 70 of Powhatan, passed away on Nov. 17, in Midlothian. Jack was born in Prince Edward County to George and Mamie Moore on May 3, 1951.

He went to high school at Prince Edward Academy. He went on to join the Army in 1971. He served in the Vietnam War and was honorable discharged in 1980 at the rank of Sergeant. He worked as an auto mechanic until retirement.

He enjoyed working in his vegetable gardens, hunting and spending time with his family, he loved his grandchildren to the moon and back!

Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Bernadette Moore of Powhatan; daughters, Bernadette Blackburn of Frederick, Maryland and Katherine Sweeney of Powhatan; along with grandchildren, Samantha and Brette Blackburn and Tyler, Cheyenne and Krissa Sweeney and siblings, George Moore, Melvin Moore, Pauline Mottley, Joyce Morris, Kenneth Moore, David Moore and Debra Watson.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Moore; mother, Mamie Moore; brother, William Moore and sister, Madeline (Mac) Kokotinis.

Beloved husband, father and grandpa….loved forever and always!