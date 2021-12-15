Henry Morris “Henry Jr.” Wright, 93 of Buckingham, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 13. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Wise and Emma Wootton Wright. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lee Wright Falls and his brothers, Robert Walker Wright and Jim Wright.

Henry retired from VDOT as a state highway inspector. He spoke proudly about his bridge and road projects throughout the region.

He was a Veteran of the USAF and he was a member of the Masons for over sixty years. He was generous with his gifts to his family and the many charities and missions that he supported. Henry lived in modest surroundings, but he lived life abundantly as long as his health permitted.

Henry is survived by his daughter, Katherine Garland Wright and his grandson, Charles Reid Hutchinson, both of Richmond; sisters-in-law, Dale Wright of Buckingham and Florence Wright of Dillwyn; niece and nephew, Michelle Wright and Mark Wright; niece, Mary Ellen Yeatts; great nieces, Meredith Hudgins, Brandy Mortimer and Blair Wright and his great great nieces, Ava and Emily Hudgins and Elena Mortimer.

Graveside service was held on Dec. 16, in Enon Baptist Church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckingham County Emergency Services, Dillwyn Fire Department, or the Dementia Society of America.