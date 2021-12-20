Gary Dean Hudson, 66 of Lynchburg, died at his residence on Dec. 17.

Born in Farmville on April 3, 1955, he was the beloved son of John Alexander Hudson Jr. and Mildred Gilliam Hudson of Pamplin.

He was the loving brother to Patricia A. Hudson of Lynchburg and survived by numerous cousins.

Gary was a 1973 graduate of Appomattox County High School. In 1977, he graduated from Hampden-Sydney College and continued his education at MCV School of Pharmacy graduating in 1980. He practiced pharmacy in Lynchburg and various locations throughout Virginia as a floating pharmacist. He was greatly loved by his many customers. Gary was an avid fan of High School and College sports. He was a member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church of Prince Edward County.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Robinson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Price officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m., in the College Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Hampden-Sydney.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service and other times at the residence of his parents.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Hampden-Sydney College, The Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 637 Hampden-Sydney, VA 23943.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be made by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.