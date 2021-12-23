Garden Club held holiday luncheon

The ladies of the Nora Lancaster Garden Club recently held their annual holiday luncheon and yankee swap. Laughter, fun and delicious food was plentiful on Dec. 15 at Charley’s Waterfront Cafe. The Social Committee, chaired by Judy O’Steen, decorated the tables with festive poinsettias and beautiful creches. Pictured are from left, front row, Marilyn Osburn, Becky Kelly, Betty Coleman, Melanie Anderson and Brenda Puryear; back row, Linda Rofe, Judy O’Steen, Vicki Morris, Suzanne Anderson, Catherine Clark and Emma Batts.