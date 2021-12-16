Garden club decorates park

For the last quarter-of-a-century, the Appomattox Garden Club has given their time and service every year in December to decorate Appomattox Court House National Historical Park for the holiday season. In a partnership that began in 1996, club members create handmade wreaths and holiday décor with plants and resources from the village. This year, thanks to the efforts of the club, wreaths and other markers adorn nearly every park building at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park (NHP).

Originally founded on Jan. 25, 1935, the Appomattox Garden Club has a long history of community involvement. Each club member takes a “Conservation Pledge” to protect the country’s natural resources. While they have recently scaled back their operation due to COVID-19, historically, the club has offered programs on things like flower design, gardening and tree planting. They also have sponsored scholarship funds to help Appomattox County students succeed in school, as well as sponsoring a Blue Star Memorial site, located along Highway 24 near the Appomattox River parking area. In years past, the club conducted outreach services in housing communities for adults with disabilities. In addition to their work at Appomattox Court House NHP, the club continues to decorate other local sites, including the public library and the garden adjacent to the public courthouse.

Appomattox Court House NHP encourages all interested parties to visit the park to see this year’s decorations. Visitors are encouraged to come between 9 a.m.-5 p.m., any day of the week. The decorations will continue to be displayed for the entire month of December. The park is closed to the public on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“We are grateful to the members of the Appomattox Garden Club for sharing this tradition and their talent with the park team, visitors and community members who enjoy the holiday decorations throughout the village. We appreciate their personal touch in each of the decorations using local resources such as boxwood, juniper and tobacco leaves,” said Park Superintendent Robin Snyder.