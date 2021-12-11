Fraud, waste and abuse reporting center created

Prince Edward County has announced that a webpage for reporting fraud, waste and abuse has been created. The page provides an opportunity for reporting concerns directly to authorities.

According to County Administrator Doug Stanley, “The possibility of fraud, waste and abuse is present in any organization. The anonymous fraud report center has been created on the county’s website to encourage county employees and county citizens to report situations where fraud, waste, or abuse may have occurred in the local government so that it may be thoroughly investigated and, if confirmed, eliminated.”

As soon as the citizen or employee learns of the possible fraud, waste or abuse, it should be reported. If the employee or citizen does not feel comfortable speaking with his/her Board of Supervisors representative or the County Administrator, this is an anonymous outlet that can be used to report concerns.

Stanley added, “I want to thank Deputy Clerk Karin Everhart for her efforts to get the page up and running.” The webpage can be found under the “How Do I” tab on the county’s website at www.co.prince-edward.va.us.