Franklin Hugh Powell
Published 4:27 pm Monday, December 27, 2021
Franklin Hugh Powell, 83 of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 20.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nona Shorter Powell; sons, Blaine Powell (Michelle), Kendall Powell (Amy) and Brent Powell (Ashley); grandchildren, Cody, Austin, Eva, Trent and Melanie; great-granddaughters, Ariah and Arbor and sister-in-law, Evelyn Sawyer (Danny).
Dad was a loving family man who will always be remembered for his love of country and family.
His family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Bliley’s – Chippenhan, 6900 Hull St. Rd., where a funeral ceremony was held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. Interment followed in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.