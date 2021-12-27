Franklin Hugh Powell, 83 of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 20.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nona Shorter Powell; sons, Blaine Powell (Michelle), Kendall Powell (Amy) and Brent Powell (Ashley); grandchildren, Cody, Austin, Eva, Trent and Melanie; great-granddaughters, Ariah and Arbor and sister-in-law, Evelyn Sawyer (Danny).

Dad was a loving family man who will always be remembered for his love of country and family.

His family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Bliley’s – Chippenhan, 6900 Hull St. Rd., where a funeral ceremony was held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. Interment followed in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.