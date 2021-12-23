Fleenor named Conservation Educator of the Year

Joshua Fleenor, agriculture teacher at Cumberland High School, was named the Conservation Education Teacher of the Year for the Secondary Level, grades 6-12, by the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The purpose of the contest is to recognize the outstanding conservation education efforts of Virginia’s teachers. All teachers in public, parochial and private schools in Virginia are eligible to participate in the program. In addition to teaching agriculture, Fleenor is a football coach, the coach of the CHS Envirothon Team, and the sponsor of the division FFA chapter. He was recognized for his achievements by the Cumberland School Board at the meeting held on Dec. 2.