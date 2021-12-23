First day hike set

Saturday, Jan. 1, Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host its annual First Day Hike Program from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This year’s event will be a self-guided Scavenger Hunt starting at the Visitor Center, with clues found on all of its hiking trails and a few other points of interest. Those who successfully complete the challenge will receive a commemorative prize.

Pets are welcome, but must be kept on a leash no longer than six feet and under control at all times. Wear layered clothing and closed-toe footwear appropriate for hiking in cold weather and uneven terrain.

This event is free to the public. For additional information, call the park at 804-561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr. virginia.gov.

Face coverings are highly encouraged in all park facilities and where social distancing is not possible. Anyone who is sick or has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should stay home.

For the most up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks, visit http://virginiastateparks.gov/covid-19-update.