FeedMore helps share the love with vulnerable seniors

For the 14th year running, the Meals on Wheels network is participating in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event. Over the past 13 years, Subaru and its retailers have helped Meals on Wheels to deliver more than 2.5 million meals nationwide to seniors in need.

And, just in time for the Christmas season, FeedMore Inc., of Richmond, is donating $2,500 and 700 hams to Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) as part of its Santa for Seniors Project, where PSR is seeking to pack Christmas bags for 700 isolated, homebound older adults. Each older adult will get a ham as well as needed essentials.

In addition to monetary donations to purchase needed items for older adults, PSR is in need of non-perishable food items, along with toiletries, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand towels, shampoo, lotion, deodorant, hand sanitizer, small containers of laundry detergent, soap, blankets, etc.

Just as PSR has done in years past, the donated items will be packed by staff and volunteers and then delivered to home-bound and isolated seniors during the week before Christmas in December.

“Because of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, we now have well over 700 seniors who depend daily on our services who will benefit from the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event, and they will receive a basket of staples for Christmas they can use,” Nutrition and Transportation Director Thomas Jordan Miles III said. “We know and have been told that often, this is the only gift they may receive during the holiday season, and we have seen how the ongoing COVID-19 has directly impacted the overall health of older adults.”

Why does Subaru support Meals on Wheels? Too many seniors are struggling to stay independent and healthy. One in four seniors lives alone in isolation, and one in seven seniors might not know from where their next meal is coming. This is simply unacceptable, which is why PSR provides the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to the seniors of counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward. This vital support keeps seniors in their own homes, where they want to be.

More info on the Subaru Share the Love event can be found below.

HERE’S HOW IT WORKS

Through Jan. 3, 2022, for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer’s choice of participating charities.* Meals on Wheels is one of four national participating charities and has been since the inception of the event. Through this event, as a member of Meals on Wheels America, PSR will receive a share of the donation from Subaru vehicles sold at participating Subaru retailers.

You might not be in the market to purchase a new car, but if you are, please look into the Subaru Share the Love Event to learn more. If you’re not shopping for a new vehicle, you can still help by spreading the word to your family and friends. A few quick and easy ways to do that:

Share PSR’s posts about the Share the Love Event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/piedmontseniorresources. You can also do this on Twitter (@AAAPiedmont) or Instagram (@PSRAAA).

The holiday season, you can ensure local senior neighbors are not forgotten when you purchase or lease a new Subaru and select Meals on Wheels as your charity of choice.

*Disclaimer: Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from Nov. 18, 2021, through Jan.3, 2022, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered hometown charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by Jan. 14, 2022. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.