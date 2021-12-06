Earl Anderson Fore, 81, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, in Richmond. He was born in Farmville on July 1, 1940 to late Jack and Beulah Fore.

He is also preceded in death by his sister, Jaqueline Fore Southall.

He is survived by his wife, Hester Fore; his son, Joel (Rebecca) Fore and his daughter, Michelle (Urs) Murmann. Earl was blessed with four grandchildren of whom he was most proud, Katherine Fore, Joshua Murmann, Andrew Fore and Isabella Murmann. He is also survived by his brother, Lewis (Skeeter) Fore of Farmville.

Earl was retired from Dominion Virginia Power (Vepco), where he worked for 35+ years. He was an avid UVA sports fan, enjoyed watching Nationals games with Hester and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting early in life with his brother and cousins in Buckingham and later in life at Brightland Hunt Club. Not only was he larger in stature, he was larger than life. Whenever anyone needed an answer, they would go to Big Earl who would always have the answer. He was definitely the family “rock”.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Lung Association. A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 12609 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23238.