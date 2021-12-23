Donation presented during open house

First Vice-Regent of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter NSDAR, Yvonne Costello, presents Patrick Henry’s Red Hill CEO, Hope Marstin, with a donation during the Christmas Open House at Red Hill. The open house was held on Dec. 5. Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, located in Brookneal, includes Patrick Henry’s reconstructed house, gravesite, law office and other outbuildings and the museum shop. Pictured from left are Marstin and Costello.