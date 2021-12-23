Donation presented during open house

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Staff Report

First Vice-Regent of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter NSDAR, Yvonne Costello, presents Patrick Henry’s Red Hill CEO, Hope Marstin, with a donation during the Christmas Open House at Red Hill. The open house was held on Dec. 5. Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, located in Brookneal, includes Patrick Henry’s reconstructed house, gravesite, law office and other outbuildings and the museum shop. Pictured from left are Marstin and Costello.

More News

Donation given

Fleenor named Conservation Educator of the Year

COVID-19 bonuses discussed

First day hike set

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections