The President of the Fresh Boyz Club Louis C. Gould III, receives a donation from Farmville Moose Lodge Bingo for $750. Giving Gould the check is Farmville Moose Administrator Andrew Hallinen. The two young men pictured are Dyaln Watkins and Malik Jones, both are eighth graders from Prince Edward Middle School. For more information on the Fresh Boyz Club visit their Facebook page at fresh boyz club.