Did you know?

According to the National Institutes of Health, exercise is an effective way for individuals to reduce their risk for heart disease. Exercise strengthens the heart and improves circulation, an increase in blood flow that raises oxygen levels in the body. That’s a significant side effect, as it helps lower an individual’s risk for various types of heart disease, including high cholesterol, coronary artery disease and heart attack. Exercise also is an effective way for individuals to maintain a healthy weight. That, too, benefits the heart, as the American Heart Association reports that people who have excess body fat — especially if it is at the waist — are more likely to develop heart disease and stroke, even if they have no other risk factors.