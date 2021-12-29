Did you know?

Hobbies are important for many different reasons. While one of the main reasons to immerse oneself in a hobby is to have fun, the benefits do not stop there.

• Improve physical well-being: Physical hobbies, such as swimming, running, martial arts, or hiking, increase heart rate and improve brain function. That can lead to myriad health benefits, such as weight loss and a lower risk for disease.

• Improve mental well-being: Hobbies can help relieve stress and take your mind off of pressing issues. This may help with anxiety or depression as well.

• Break monotony: Engaging in an enjoyable activity may break the pattern of daily schedules that focus on low value activities. Changing things up can increase happiness and satisfaction with life by adding an interesting spark to some days.

• Offer new challenges: Work can be challenging. However, the challenges posed by hobbies get people out of their comfort zones in ways that differ from challenging work projects. Overcoming these challenges can boost self-esteem, which can translate to one’s professional life as well.

• Explore talents: You may never know what you are capable of accomplishing if you never give new activities a try. You may be surprised to learn how well you adapt to a new skill. Self-discovery is important at any stage of life, but particularly for teenagers, according to Developing Good Habits, a lifestyle improvement resource.