Cumberland County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of September. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Woodrow W. Southall Jr.; et ux to Jordan Farabaugh; et ux, .44 AC, Lot, Randolph District. $215,000.

• Ronald R. Tavernier; et ux to CMH Homes Inc, 5 AC, Hamilton District. $5,000.

• Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Justin Ray Workman; et ux, Lot, Madison District. $230,000.

• Carl Thompson Jr.; et als to Teresa Frakes Wazeka, 11.60 AC, Randolph District. $149,900.

• G-Square Inc to Easee Inc, 3 AC, Town of Farmville. $5,000.

• William Andrew Thomas to Tawana M. Thomas. Deed Gift.

• R/T Enterprises Inc to Pembleton Homes LC, 4.49 AC, Lots, Madison District. $70,000.

• Deborah Keller Kellogg; et als to RLP Investments LC, 4.49 AC, 3.73 AC, 4.11 AC, Lots, Madison District. $140,000.170

• Charles R B Bristol to J Holdings LLC, .252 AC, .369 AC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $200,000.

• Lorraine Berry Brown to Beverley R. Bowles, 3.034 AC, Madison District. $55,000.

• Shannon Diane Shanks Yale to Justin T. Walls; et ux, 5 ½ AC, Randolph District. $85,000.

• J Cabell Metts III to Cedar Stump Properties LLC, Parcel, Hamilton District. $4,000.

• Countryside Real Estate LLC to Leslie Corbitt, 2.330 AC, Randolph District. $5,000.

• Deborah K. Partusch to Kenneth L. Skelton, 2.01 AC, Madison District. $170,250.

• Earl R. Kirby Jr. to Andrew S. Angle, 54.2 AC, Hamilton District & Buckingham County. $869,999.

• Clark Properties INC to Raman Properties INC, 1 AC, .147 AC, Madison District. $364,000.

• Michael D. Rice to Matthew F. Stiltner, 5 AC, Hamilton District. $55,000.

• Alfred J. Richard to Mark Strudivant; et ux, 1.321 AC, Randolph District. $220,000.

• D Marc Illman; Tr to Kevin L. Ritchie, 61.84 AC, Hamilton District. $235,000.

• James Strum; et al to Eric Joseph Harris, 2.976 AC. $200,000.

• Willene McCoy Dickerson to Deborah L. Dickerson; et als. Deed Gift.

• Larry C. Hill; et al to Tamara Mayo. Deed Gift.

• Felipe Lopez Fuentes to Jesus Lopez Fuentes, 2.36 AC, Madison District. $170,000.

•Theresa W. Adcock to James Richard Painter; et ux, 5 AC, Hamilton District. $188,590.

• Carl S. Goffin Sr. to Carl S. Goffin; et al. Deed Gift.

• Timothy A. Shreve; et ux to Kimberly A. Hayes-McIntosh, 5 AC, Hamilton District. $232,500.

• Scott Reese to Brick Properties LLC, 2 AC, 2 AC, Parcels, Randolph District. $270,000.