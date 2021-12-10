Come and see promises fulfilled

“Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.” In the midst of a pandemic that just won’t go away, empty store shelves and the cost of everything from hamburger to gasoline going up we could all use some good news of great joy. The joyous message goes on. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

This is incredible news. Three of God’s spectacular promises are being fulfilled. The Son of David, who God had promised would rule forever, is here. The long awaited Savior, who God had first promised to Adam and Eve, is here. The Christ or anointed One, who God had promised to Abraham and his descendants, is here.

Those words recorded in Luke 2:10-11 were first shared by an angel of the Lord with shepherds as they were keeping watch over their flock outside of Bethlehem. Luke says that when the angel was done suddenly a whole army of angels surrounded the angel of the Lord singing, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased.”

The shepherds didn’t need to hear any more. The flocks that had been their focus and source of income were left to tend for themselves as they went quickly to Bethlehem to see for themselves. The fact that everyone should be in bed didn’t matter as they burst in to see Jesus. None of that mattered because the shepherds needed help and God was fulfilling His promise to save them right in their midst. Nothing was going to stop them from seeing God’s promises fulfilled!

The word “angel” means messenger. Allow this messenger (aka angel) to share some good news. Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that is for all people. The Savior, who is Christ the Lord, who was born in the city of David over 2,000 years ago, is right here to fulfill God’s promises for you today. He is here to forgive your sins and give you eternal life. He is here to set you free from the fears and anxieties that have imprisoned you. He is here that you can have life and have it abundantly.

May that be the only invitation you need so that you set aside your livelihood to go to Bethlehem to see for yourself. So that you set aside fears about what people might think or what you might catch. None of that can matter because you need help and God is fulfilling His promises right here in our midst. May you go with haste as the shepherds did to find the baby lying in a manger. Come and see.

REV. MATTHEW SORENSON is the pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church. He can be reached at pastor@stjohnsfarmville.org.