Closing ceremony held

On Nov. 16 at 6 p.m., a closing ceremony was held at the Farmville Sports Arena for the Prince Edward Youth Football and Cheerleading divisions of the James River/Southside Youth Football League (JRSYFL). Youth Football Commissioner Melvin Mitchell opened the ceremony by congratulating the players, cheerleaders and parents for their accomplishments during the season.

The awards ceremonies opened with the Flag Football and Cheerleading Divisions, ages 5-7, followed by the Minor Football and Cheerleading Divisions, ages 8-9 and concluded with awards being presented to the Junior Varsity Football and Cheerleading Divisions, ages 9-11. The coaches for each division presented the certificates to all participants, and trophies were awarded to youth for their outstanding performance. The trophies for youth football included Most Valuable Player, Best Offensive and Defensive Player and Most Improved. The cheerleading trophies included Most Valuable, Leadership and Most Improved.

Gifts were presented by the recreation department to the volunteers for their hard work at the concession stand during the season. All cheerleaders and football players were offered a trip to AJ Skateworld to honor their persistence through this season. This event was planned and organized by the coaches and volunteers of the football and cheerleading divisions.

The coaches showed great dedication and commitment this season to the Prince Edward Youth Divisions:

• Melvin Mitchell, football commissioner

• Tanya Rachels, cheerleader commissioner

• Tamika Mitchell, medical staff

Flag:

• Daijon Mitchell, head coach for the Flag Football Division

• Flag Football assistants: Ajavius Brown, Sha’Ron Bland

• JoAnna Scott, head coach for the Flag Cheerleader Division

• Bridget Tisdale

Minors:

• Markeem Trent, head coach for the Minor Football Division

• Minor Football assistants: Daquan Vaughan, John Robertson, Deshawn Johnson, Preston Wade, Arsenia Styles, Kasaun Watkins

• Tianna Wade, head coach for the Minor Cheerleader Division

• Shaquinta Scott

JV:

• Charles Scott, head coach for the Junior Varsity Football Division

• JV assistants: Anthony Wardell, Antwann Evans, Sam Haskins, Jamal Johnson, Deltwane Sims

• Felisha Jefferson, head coach for the Junior Varsity Cheerleader Division

If you would like information about the youth football and cheerleading programs or additional programs, please contact Thomas Woodson, Recreation Director, at (434) 392-3737 or at twoodson@farmvilleva.com.