‘Christmas with Charles Billingsley’ at The Virginia Opry

The Virginia Opry, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s official Opry, will perform “Christmas with Charles Billingsley” at the Natural Bridge Historic Hotel’s Washington Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.

The Glen Shelton Duo and Gentlemen South, two acts whose members are members of The Virginia Opry, will open for Billingsley.

Tickets are $40 and can be reserved online by visiting www.naturalbridge.com. Reservations for a Christmas dinner scheduled prior to the concert at 5:30 p.m. in the Colonial Dining Room can also be made online. The hotel’s telephone number is (540) 291-2121.

Billingsley, a nationally prominent vocalist and author, sang as a member of NewSong. “People Get Ready,” the group’s 1994 album, charted four No. 1 hits, and since leaving the group to go solo, Billingsley has recorded more than 24 albums. “Arise My Love” was one of the four No. 1 hits on the 1994 album.

Between 1997 and 2002, he toured as a soloist before he became worship pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg and artist in residence at Liberty University in 2002. During those years prior to accepting the position at TRBC, Billingsley averaged performing more than 200 concerts per year nationwide.

He has appeared on TV on such shows as the “Mike Huckabee Show,” and he is nationally known as a prolific songwriter.

Billingsley’s voice can be heard on “Words of Worship,” a nationally syndicated radio spot, and he has recorded on the following music labels: Crest Music, Benson, EMI, Pamplin Music, Discovery House, Perpetual Entertainment Group, Red Tie Music, EWomen, Charles Billingsley Concert Ministry and Charles Billingsley Concert/Pop.

In 2005, he moved to San Diego where he worked for Dr. David Jeremiah at Shadow Mountain Community Church, home of nationally televised “Turning Points Ministry.”

After returning to Lynchburg where he teaches at Liberty University and serves as worship pastor at TRBC, he continues to perform concerts.

Born in Clovis, N.M. in 1970, he moved to Alabama. Immediately after graduating in 1992 from Samford University in Birmingham, he launched his career as a vocalist.

Glen Shelton, an award-winning Christian music songwriter, along with Jana Allen, an actress and vocalist, share something in common in that both graduated from Liberty University and both serve as emcees for The Virginia Opry. Shelton will serve as emcee and perform with the Glen Shelton Duo as an opening act for Billingsley.

Stephen Peery and Justin Peery, brothers who form Gentlemen South, will also provide entertainment at The Virginia Opry’s first Christmas show at the Natural Bridge Historic Hotel that was designated in July as the Resort Performance Home of The Virginia Opry.

Governor Ralph S. Northam signed “Senate Bill 283” on March 31, 2020 that designates The Virginia Opry as Virginia’s official Opry.

The Town Council of Clifton Forge voted to designate the Town of Clifton Forge as “Home of the Virginia Opry” in Oct.